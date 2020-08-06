Firefighters respond to Indian Hills house fire

A house fire in the 800 block of Amador Circle was reported at 6 p.m. in Indian Hills.

The fire appeared to start behind the house and spread into the attic, according to firefighters on scene.

The home backs up on the wildland between Indian Hills and Highway 395.

The 1,298-square-foot home was built in 1984. According to the Douglas County Assessor’s Office, its present owners purchased it in 2018.

East Fork and Carson City firefighters responded to the call.