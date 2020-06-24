Update: Search and Rescue called out to aid notifying residents of Pine Nut fire

Smoke rises from the Pine Nuts on Wednesday.

A wildfire burning in the Pine Nuts quickly grew to 25-30 acres as firefighters called for air tankers and hand crews to help extinguish the fire.

A second alarm for water tenders was issued after a column of smoke was spotted rising in the Pine Nuts about three miles south of Sierra Spirit Ranch.

The first report came in at about 12:35 p.m. Wednesday. East Fork firefighters were en route to the location.

Firefighters say the fire is moving southeast. Pinenut Road is closed at Lena Lane, where firefighters are staging.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue has been called out to handle traffic control and notify residents in the potential path of the fire.

Reports of a second fire near the old power dam are likely the same smoke column seen from a different direction, firefighters said.

Several lightning strikes hit the Pine Nuts in the rough vicinity of where the smoke is rising.