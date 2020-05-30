Firefighters dousing lightning-caused blazes

Firefighters are working several small blazes that were set by Friday’s lightning storm and fanned into flames by gusty winds.

A fire in Bagley Valley near Silver King Creek has grown to 2.5 acres and is being extinguished by Humboldt-Toiyabe Forest firefighters.

A fire burning in the Pine Nut Mountains was reported at 5:07 p.m., according to the Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch.

No fewer than three fires have been reported in the vicinity of Leviathan Mine, including a tenth of an acre extinguished on Saturday morning. A tenth-acre fire was reported at 12:22 p.m. and a third was reported at 3:27 p.m. Saturday.

Reported at 6:12 p.m., the Dutch fire is also a tenth of an acre and was controlled on Saturday morning.

A red flag warning for extreme fire danger is in effect across Western Nevada through 8 p.m. Saturday.

Douglas and Alpine counties were under a severe severe thunderstorm warning 6-6:15 p.m. Friday as lightning flashed across the evening sky, striking several points.