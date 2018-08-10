Firefighters douse third Jacks Valley fire in a month

One lane of Jacks Valley Road reopened at 5:30 p.m. as firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze near the Ascuaga ponds.

The fire was reported at 2:35 p.m., according to the Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch, which lists it as contained.

East Fork Deputy Chief Dave Fogerson said the fire was about an acre in size on the east side of the road on Washoe Tribe Land.

“It was a great cooperator effort with BLM, USFS, Carson City and East Fork to stop it,” he said. “The cause is under investigation by BLM

A much larger fire further south threatened homes on July 9, while a fire very near where today’s is located was extinguished on July 19.