Firefighters being flown to top of Pine Nuts to halt Numbers Fire

A firefighting helicopter dips water from above the old Power Dam on Tuesday.

Ed Haller/Special to The R-C

Firefighters are being flown to the Pine Nut Mountain ridge top to stop the Numbers Fire from burning any further east toward Smith Valley.

Little smoke was visible from Carson Valley around lunchtime Thursday as a new incident management team took charge.

“Right now, this is the area of the greatest concern for additional fire growth,” fire officials said. “Helicopters will support these crews by dropping water from buckets and delivering supplies.”

Fire crews are patrolling existing firelines near homes.

Where containment is certain, crews will begin to repair suppression effects and rehabilitate ground moved by dozers to create firelines.

A red flag warning has been issued for the fire area, officials said for dry, breezy conditions expeted.

A firecamp has been established at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, where there is increased fire traffic during the morning and evening hours.

Residents only should be using Pine Nut 2 and Blossom Canyon Roads.

Officials said the fire crews are well supplied with food, water and other necessities.

Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center is reporting the fire has topped 20,500 acres. Firefighters have a line around a fifth of the fire with containment estimated for July 14. The fire has cost $1.1 million to fight, according to Thursday’s National Interagency Coordination Center report. There are 13 handcrews, 53 engines and nine helicopters committed to the fire.