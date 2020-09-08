Firefighters battling fire on Tahoe’s West Shore

The Fork Fire has grown to 100 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.

Alertwildfire.org

Numerous resources are responding to, or are on scene of a wildfire on Lake Tahoe’s West Shore.

The Fork Fire discovered Tuesday west of Loon Lake in the Eldorado National Forest has grown to 100 acres and officials say it has significant growth potential.

The blaze is off Wentworth Springs Road, and the Gerle Creek access, according to a social media post.

Eldorado forest officials say evacuations are in place for Loon Lake, Gerle Creek and Rubicon Trail.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Tuesday due to extreme fire conditions. A Lake Wind Advisory was also issued with winds expected to reach 35 mph, higher on ridges.