Update: Forward progress stopped on Topaz Lake fire

Firefighters report they’ve stopped forward progress of the a fire burning north of Topaz Lake.

The report came in at 10:45 a.m. with the fire estimated at 5 acres.

A helicopter from Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch, units from Lyon, Mono and Alpine counties responded to aid East Fork firefighters to battle the blaze, that was first reported at 10 a.m.

Previous story: The second wildfire in two hours is burning north of Topaz Park Road in southern Douglas County.

Firefighters are on scene of a 2-acre fire burning in medium brush on Wild Oat Mountain. The fire was reported at 10 a.m.

East Fork firefighters are seeking a helicopter from Minden Dispatch and have issued a second alarm.

Topaz Lake Park Road is being closed to traffic due to the fire.

Earlier today firefighters extinguished a 2,500 square foot fire at Albite and Highway 208.

Firefighters on scene say winds are blowing the fire back on itself, which may give them a chance to catch it on the crest.