Firefighters battle Kingsbury mobile home blaze
April 23, 2018
No one was home when a mobile home at the Ponderosa Trailer Park on Kingsbury Grade caught fire and burned on Monday morning.
Neighbors rescued a dog from the home’s yard by breaking down the fence, Tahoe-Douglas firefighters report.
No one was injured in the fire, but the mobile home is a total loss.
The fire was first reported at about 8:50 a.m. Douglas County Sheriff's deputies went door to door telling residents of the danger and suggesting they evacuate.
It has been more than three years since a Nov. 13, 2015, fire killed a woman in the mobile home park.