Firefighters battle Kingsbury mobile home blaze

No one was home when a mobile home at the Ponderosa Trailer Park on Kingsbury Grade caught fire and burned on Monday morning.

Neighbors rescued a dog from the home’s yard by breaking down the fence, Tahoe-Douglas firefighters report.

No one was injured in the fire, but the mobile home is a total loss.

The fire was first reported at about 8:50 a.m. Douglas County Sheriff's deputies went door to door telling residents of the danger and suggesting they evacuate.

It has been more than three years since a Nov. 13, 2015, fire killed a woman in the mobile home park.