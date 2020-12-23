Fire renders Genoa home uninhabitable

The flames from an attic fire in Genoa cast an orange glow on Monday night.

East Fork Fire Protection District

A home on Meadow Lark Lane in Genoa was rendered uninhabitable after a stubborn attic fire broke out on Monday night.

East Fork firefighters arrived at 9:30 p.m. to find the home at 2259 Meadow Lark on fire.

“Crews arrived to find a well-established fire in the attic that had extended to the roof of the home and was being pushed by swirling winds,” Battalion Chief Troy Valenzuela said.

The home, which was built in 1978 and expanded in 1983, had a shake shingle roof that contributed to the fire’s rapid spread.

Valenzuela said two people were home when the fire started and were able to escape to safety. No one was injured as a result of the fire.

Firefighters worked for 45 minutes before controlling the fire, which went to a second alarm.

Carson City and Tahoe-Douglas firefighters provided assistance to East Fork in controlling the blaze and covering the district.

“If your home has an older shake roof, its condition should be monitored very closely, especially if you use a wood-burning stove,” Valenzuela said. The fire was determined to be accidental.

This was the second fire in two days that resulted in firefighters calling in the America Red Cross.

On Sunday, a 1 p.m. fire in a recreational vehicle in Dresslerville resulted in its occupants being displaced.

East Fork firefighters responded 5 p.m. Saturday to a home on Kayne Avenue in Johnson Lane for a report of an explosion.

The resident was reloading ammunition when the gunpowder ignited burning both his hands.

He was transported via helicopter to the University of California, Davis, burn center.