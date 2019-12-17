Fire Pit raffle is Friday

The raffle for the Main Street fire pit is Friday night. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Main Street Gardnerville is hosting a raffle Friday for a chance to win a custom Twisted Steel Fire Pit at the Carson Valley Art Center. Raffle tickets for a chance to win are $25 per ticket or five for $100. Winning ticket will be pulled at 8:30 p.m. and you do not have to be present to win.

The event will include local music from Ten Dollar Pony and food from Cocomoes Catering. There will be adult beverages available at the event.

To buy tickets visit http://www.mainstreetgardnerville.org and click on the fire pit link.