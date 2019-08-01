Fire managers letting Alpine blaze burn to reduce deadwood

Smoke from the Dixon Fire rises over the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness in Alpine County.

Dixon Fire

Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest fire managers are making use of a lightning-caused fire to meet multiple resource objectives in the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness. The Dixon Fire is located east of Silver Peak on the north side of Dixon Creek and was discovered on July 28 by aerial reconnaissance after storms passed through the area.

Fire is a natural occurring component of Sierra Nevada ecosystems, important for both plants and animals. The reason for managing a naturally-occurring wildfire is to allow fire to play its historical role on the landscape. A naturally ignited fire can decrease the threat of future high intensity, high-severity wildfires by reducing hazardous fuel accumulations; reduce the risk of insect and disease outbreak; recycle nutrients that increase soil productivity; and improve wildlife habitat by increasing forbs/forage.

The eight-acre Dixon Fire is burning deep in the Wilderness and being managed for the following

multiple resource objectives: reducing accumulated forest fuels, reintroducing fire into the ecosystem, ensuring firefighter and public safety, and decreasing the risk of future catastrophic fires in the area.

Fire personnel will continue to carefully monitor the Dixon fire from lookouts, aerial reconnaissance, and fire cameras. Visitors to the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness should expect to see smoke. The fire is currently posing no threat to recreationists, but please avoid the fire area for public safety.

Another fire being managed for multiple resource objectives in the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness was the Tamarack Fire. This fire was called out by fire officials on Monday