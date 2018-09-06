Fire forces evacuation of Pickel Meadows Mountain Warfare Center

On Wednesday, residents and campers were evacuated from recreation sites on Sonora Pass, including the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center due to the 6,706-acre Boot fire burning south of Coleville. A mandatory evacuation was put into effect by Mono County Sheriff's office utilizing the "Code Red" emergency notification system for Devil's Gate Pass, Swauger Creek and Fales Hot Springs, four miles south of Highway 395 and State Route 108.

The fire is burning in steep, rocky terrain approximately nine miles southwest of Walker, California, and 15 miles northwest of Bridgeport, California. The fire is currently 6,706 acres with three percent containment. There are currently 400 personnel on the fire. Thunderstorms are expected to decrease slightly today, however fire behavior continues to be extreme, with low humidity recovery and winds expected for the weekend.

Today, fire crews will continue to improve containment lines using hand crews, dozers, and aircraft to keep the fire west of Swauger Creek, south of Deep Creek, east of the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, and North of Devils Gate.

Evacuations: A mandatory evacuation remains in effect for residents and structures in the area of Fales Hot Springs, Devil's Gate Pass, and Swauger Creek, and for the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center. Residents are encouraged to sign-up for Mono County Emergency Alert system "Code Red" by registering online at https://monosheriff.org/sheriff/page/codered-emergency-alert-system

Road Closures: 395 remains closed from eastside lane south of Walker, California to the north end of Bridgeport, California. Both the of Bridgeport and Walker are accessible to travelers, with through traffic detoured into Smith Valley at Holbrook Junction, Nevada State Route 208 in Nevada, approximately four miles north of the California/Nevada state line, to assist travelers that are looking to detour around the closure. Sonora Pass (CA SR 108) is closed at the Mono Tuolumne county line to US 395. Please continue to follow Caltrans for updates http://www.dot.ca.gov/d9/index.html.

Recreation Sites Closed: Bootleg, Chris Flat, Sonora Bridge, and Leavitt Meadows Campground/Trailhead, and Leavitt Meadows Pack Station. The Pacific Crest Trail is closed between CA SR 108 at Sonora Pass and Highway 4 at Ebbetts Pass.