Fire claims Gardnerville Ranchos garage

A vehicle fire reportedly spread to a garage at a Gardnerville Ranchos duplex on the corner of Tillman Lane and Kimmerling Road on Sunday morning.

The initial call came in around 10 a.m. East Fork firefighters arrived quickly on scene. Kimmerling and the northbound lane of Tillman were closed for fire apparatus.

All residents were reported out of the structure and firefighters were on scene. Primary knockdown of the fire was reported at 10:16 a.m. Firefighters were checking to see if the fire extended into the residential areas of the duplex. Work to overhaul the fire began around 10:25 a.m.

Southwest Gas was called to the scene to shut off the gas. East Fork firefighters called the American Red Cross to help those displaced by the fire.

According to the Assessor's Office, the duplex and attached garage were built in 1995.

Just as firefighters were back in quarters from the duplex fire, a vegetation fire was reported at about 2 p.m. near Topaz Ranch Drive and Slate Road.

The fire was listed as a quarter-acre by the Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch and was contained within 20 minutes.

Two people were evaluated for minor smoke inhalation.

East Fork firefighters also responded to aid Douglas County Utility workers on a broken water main behind Carson Valley Plaza at around 1:35 p.m.