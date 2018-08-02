Fire burning near Woodfords

Residents have evacuated the Washoe Tribe’sÂ Hung a Lel Ti Community in Woodfords due to a 244-acre fire burning in the vicinity.

The Dutch Valley fire was reported at 1:01 a.m. and is burning in grass and juniper, according to the Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch.

An evacuation center has been established at the Diamond Valley School Gymnasium at 35 Hawkside Drive, according to Alpine County. There is currently no ETA on when the evacuation orders will be lifted.

A red flag warning is in effect for Western Nevada and eastern California 1-9 p.m. today.