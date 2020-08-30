Fire burning in Slinkard Valley forces evacuation

A photo of the Slink Fire taken at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest

A 2,300-acre wild fire is burning southwest of Topaz Lake in the Slinkard Valley forcing the evacuation of the Little Antelope Pack Station.

“The fire has been exhibiting extreme and erratic fire behavior due to dry fuel conditions, winds and topography alignment,” fire officials said. “It is moving east toward Coleville, south towrd Little Antelope and west toward the Iceberg Wilderness, burning in piñon juniper and grass.”

The fire was first reported 6 p.m. Saturday with 150 firefighters on scene.

Overnight on Saturday the fire burned actively with crown fires, uphill runs and short-range spotting.

Because of drift smoke, fixed-wing aircraft were unable to launch.