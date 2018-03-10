Filing wraps up first week

Former Douglas County Public Works Director Carl Ruschmeyer filed for Round Hill General Improvement District board on Friday.

Ruschmeyer retired in October.

Sen. James Settelmeyer filed for re-election to District 17 with the Nevada Secretary of State's Office on Monday. Senators serve four-year terms in the Legislature. Settelmeyer was elected in 2010 to replace Rep. Mark Amodei representing the Capital Senatorial District. This would be his last term. He served two terms in the Assembly. As of Friday, no one has filed against him.

There will be a race in November with Assemblyman Jim Wheeler facing Democrat Patricia Ackerman in District 39.

Wheeler is seeking his fourth term in the Assembly. He gets six terms under Nevada's term-limits law.

This week saw four countywide races develop in the first hour of filing. The offices of sheriff, assessor, and both county commissioner seats will appear on the June primary ballot.

Recommended Stories For You

The first race for town board with the filing of a fourth candidate in Gardnerville. Michael Henningsen threw his hat into the ring on Wednesday. Brian Trute and incumbents Linda Slater and Ken Miller have also filed.

Three candidates filed for office on Thursday, including Roxanne Stangle for Minden Town Board, Michael Nalder for Douglas County Mosquito Abatement District and Dan Norman for Kingsbury General Improvement District. Filing continues through March 15.

Two of Douglas County's largest improvement district boards now have full slates of candidates.

Retired manager Robert Spellberg filed for Gardnerville Ranchos General Improvement District trustee. Incumbents Leann Teter and Brad Newlon filed earlier for the board governing the county's largest community.

Dan Norman's filed on Friday for Kingsbury General Improvement District.

There are still plenty of offices no one has filed for, including Douglas County Public Administrator. Claudette Springmeyer announced her retirement last year.

Also missing candidates as of Friday, are Genoa Town Board, Lake Ridge, Logan Creek, Skyland and Zephyr Heights.

Several Tahoe districts are completely turning over, according to the Clerk's Office.

Elk Point, Oliver Park, Sierra Estates and Zephyr Knolls have yet to see a single filing.

Glenbrook resident Richard Dernbach joins Zephyr Cove resident Marge Lugo Hauge for two of the three seats on the Cave Rock General Improvement District.

Mark Bradshaw filed for the second seat on the Topaz Ranch Estates General Improvement District on Friday, joining Wendy Francis.