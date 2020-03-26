Filing results in winning candidates

Not all of the people who filed for elected office this month will appear on the ballot.

That’s because the mere act of signing up for a seat was sufficient to ensure their winning that race.

District Judge Tom Gregory will get another six-year term on the bench after no one filed against him.

Former Douglas County Commissioner Steve Thaler will reclaim his seat on the Minden Town Board.

In 2014, Thaler was one of the few commissioner candidates in Douglas history not to draw an opponent. He was defeated in the Republican primary in 2018 by John Engels, continuing the recent tendency for that seat to have one-term commissioners.

Joining Thaler on the town board is Susie Jackson, daughter of longest-serving Nevada legislator Sen. Lawrence Jacobsen.

Jackson was appointed to the board to replace member Glen Radtke.

Gardnerville Town Board Chairman Lloyd Higuerra and Vice Chairwoman Mary Wenner have a free ride for another four years on the board.

Unlike last election, when there was only one candidate for Genoa Town Board, now there are three.

Board members Steve Shively and Linda Birdwell filed for election, along with Gordon Pasley. The Genoa board still has one open seat.

Douglas County School Board trustees Carey Kangas and Linda Gilkerson will retain their seats after no one filed against them.

East Fork Fire Protection District 4 board member Jacques Etchegoyhen didn’t draw an opponent, ensuring him another four years on the board. Etchegoyhen is also a former Douglas County commissioner, and the last District 2 commissioner to be elected to two terms.

Douglas County Mosquito Abatement Board member Michael Nalder filed for re-election, along with Charles “Douglas” Robbins, which left a seat open on the board.

Robbins will join Sharon Desjardines and Teresa Duffy on the East Fork Swimming Pool District board.

A few boards had no one file for office, including the Elk Point Sanitation District, where every board seat is up for election and not one candidate filed. The Oliver Park, Zephyr Knolls and Sierra Estates general improvement districts also each have five open board seats and not a candidate in sight.