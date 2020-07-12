Fifth red flag warning for extreme fire danger issued as containment of Numbers fire nears

A fire camp was established at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

Kurt Hildebrand

The fifth red flag warning for critical fire danger this season is in effect for 1-9 p.m. today with gusty winds and low humidity.

The warning replaces a fire weather watch issued by the National Weather Service.

Anticipate southwest winds 15-35 mph, gusting to 35 mph and humidity 4-14 percent.

Residents of the Sierra Front are urged to avoid outdoor activities that could set a spark near dry vegetation.

Crews working the 18,342-acre fire took advantage of a break in the weather on Saturday to build a line around 88 percent of the fire.

The estimate for full containment has been moved up a day to Monday, according to Sunday’s situation report.

While the fire has mostly laid down, there were some smoke plumes visible from high on the Pine Nut ridge on Saturday morning.

Fire officials reported the fire was creeping and torching single trees within its perimeter.

The number of firefighters working the blaze that claimed three homes among 40 structures has decreased as hand crews and engines move on to fight other fires. As of Saturday night, nine hand crews and 21 engines were supported by seven helicopters.

At its peak, around 600 firefighters working on the Numbers Fire, with tanker jets flying in to drop retardant.

Fire officials are asking anyone traveling Highway 395 between Riverview and Holbrook Junction 6:30-7 p.m. Monday and saw something suspicious to email at 2020firetips@gmail.com