Fifth Douglas coronavirus case is first diagnosed male in county

Both Douglas County and Carson City had new cases of the coronavirus reported on Saturday morning.

Douglas saw its first confirmed case in a man, who is in his 30s and had recent travel history.

A Carson City woman in her 30s tested positive for the disease bring the numbers for Douglas and Carson to five each, while Lyon County had the 11th case. The first case was reported on March 12 and was a woman in her 70s.

Public Information Officer Jessica Rapp said all the cases are self-isolating and are in stable condition. More specific information is being withheld to comply with state and federal health safety laws.

Carson City Health and Human Services officials are working to identify where the positive cases have been and contact those who might have been exposed.

The Carson agency serves as the public health officer for Douglas, Carson, Lyon and Storey.

Carson City Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Hotline is staffed 7 days a week. Monday thru Friday it is staffed 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.