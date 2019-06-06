Fifth ASPIRE class graduates

ASPIRE Scholarships Carson Valley Inn Aubrey Berumen Alexandra Sims Carson Valley Lions Club Alexandra Sims Carson Valley Sertoma Alexandra Sims Charlie Condron Memorial Kristina Forseth Dean Seeman Foundation Carman Cardenas Sadie Ellbogen Kristina Forseth Noah Kluvers Dieter Meun Scholarship Alexandra Sims Douglas County Democratic Women Alexandra Sims Keith Byer Scholarship Aubrey Berumen Carmen Cardenas Sadie Ellbogen Kristina Forseth Noah Kluvers Minden Elementary Alexandra Sims Scarselli Elementary Carmen Cardenas Kristina Forseth University Women of Carson Valley Alexandra Sims

Nearly three-dozen members of the fifth class to graduate from ASPIRE walked at TJ’s Corral on Thursday afternoon.

With graduates hanging onto their hats in the wind, they came together in front of their families to celebrate their achievement.

Douglas County Superintendent Teri White thanked parents for supporting their ASPIRE students.

“Thank you for standing side by side with these students,” she said. “Your unconditional love is what powered them through the more difficult days.”

She called the peer group at ASPIRE key to the family atmosphere at the school.

“The peer group at ASPIRE understands acceptance forgiveness and unyielding support,” she said. “That doesn’t mean that every day and every decision is perfect, but it does mean they pull together to make things happen for each other. It’s a very special place.”

Valedictorian Alexandra Sims came to ASPIRE this year with the goal to graduate early in order to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse, Principal Marty Swisher said.

“That dream is shaping into a reality, and she will start in the nursing program this fall at Western Nevada College,” he said. “She has received incredible support through scholarships from many individuals and groups in our community.”

Class salutatorian is Justin Gardner, who attended ASPIRE all four years of his high school career, and plans to study statistics.

Swisher said the school, whose name stands for All Students Pursuing Integrity, Responsibility, and Education, is a place that meets students where they are and helps them move forward toward what they want to become.

“We focus on three pillars of character each day in our quest to be our best, learn as much as we can, and serve others: Responsibility, Respect, and Integrity,” he said. “This year we have 35 graduates who have ambitions of joining the military, becoming teachers, starting small businesses, seeking career training, and helping others by working in the medical field.”

He said ASPIRE is an alternative to more traditional and larger schools and has the flexibility to assist students to catch up if they have struggled in school or to accelerate in their studies if they choose. Located on the Western Nevada College Buckeye Campus.

“ASPIRE creates a family atmosphere and accepts all students where they are and for who they are,” he said.

The school has support from several organizations and civic groups including the Carson Valley Inn, Carson Valley Crystal Angels, the Carson Valley Kiwanis Club, the Community Center, and many others.

“We thank them for their generosity and support,” he said. “This is a wonderful group of young people, and we are proud of all of their accomplishments and excited for the opportunities that await them.”