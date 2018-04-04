Fernley couple identified as victims in Bridgeport fatal

Fernley residents Michael and Cherly Dethlefsen were identified as two of the victims in a fiery collision south of Bridgeport on March 30.

The couple were southbound in a Chevrolet Silverado towing a fifth-wheel trailer when they collided with a Subaru Impreza that had crossed the double yellow line.

The identities of the two occupants killed in the Subaru have not yet been released.

“Mono County Sheriff’s Department is still waiting notification of next of kin for the party traveling northbound in the Subaru Impreza,” California Highway Patrol Spokeswoman Officer Elena Villa said Wednesday.