Ferguson Fire closing Yosemite Valley

Yosemite Valley will close at noon Wednesday due to the effects of the Ferguson Fire burning on Yosemite National Park’s western edges.

According to the Park Service, all hotels, campgrounds, and visitor services in Yosemite Valley and Wawona are closed. Park visitors currently staying in campgrounds and lodging facilities are asked to be out of these areas by the closure time.

With the ongoing closure of Highway 140, park visitors can exit the park via Highways 120 and 41. The temporary closure is expected to last until July 29. The Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias is closed.

The Ferguson Fire now in its 12th day, started July 13 on the Sierra National Forest and is managed under unified command between the United States Forest Service, California Interagency Incident Management Team 4, CALFIRE and the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office. Much of the fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain with little to no access roads. Mandatory and advisory evacuations are in place in several areas but no homes have been damaged or destroyed.

The Ferguson Fire is burning in very rough terrain with high firefighter exposure due to very hot conditions and limited access requiring heavy rotor wing support. Prior to the Rough Fire, this river canyon held the record for the largest fire on the Sierra NF which burned in 1924.



Yosemite National Park remains open, nps.gov/yose or call 209-372-0200

The fire is 36,587 acres with 25% containment. 3,311 personnel are currently engaged on the fire which includes 194 engines, 45 water tenders, 16 helicopters, 91 crews, and 52 dozers. There has been 1 fatality and 6 injuries to date.