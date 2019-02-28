February precipitation lands in the record books

February 2019 was officially the fourth wettest on record in Minden, according to the National Weather Service.

A total of 4.54 inches of precipitation fell in Minden, topping the record year of 2017 by three-hundredths of an inch.

February 1938 remains the wettest on record with 5.22 inches of precipitation.

The month saw a record snowfall of 31.5 inches, breaking the 110-year-old record of 28 inches set in 1909. The month also hit the top five for coldest average temperature with 28.8 degrees. The record coldest average temperature was in 1939 with 27.7 degrees.

There have been many Februarys over the years with lower minimum temperatures than 2019, which had a 2-degree day.

February 1989 got down to minus 24 degrees.