Faulty HVAC motor prompts middle of the night hotel evacuation

Guests at a Minden hotel received an unwelcome wake-up call just after midnight when an HVAC motor seized up and sent smoke out into the second-floor hallway.

Firefighters responded to a smoke detector activation at around 12:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Express in Minden.

After smoke was reported in the hallway of the second floor, the alarm was upgraded to a structure fire.

“The initial arriving company went into investigation mode to find the source of the smoke and evacuate occupants of the affected level,” East Fork Battalion Chief Larry Goss said. “Crews assigned to the second floor found the heaviest smoke issuing from a hallway utility closet where a motor in the HVAC system was found seized and scorched creating smoke conditions.”

Firefighters evaluated all three levels of the hotel checking to make sure the fire hadn’t spread and to work on clearing the smoke.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies helped move guests from unaffected floors. No injuries were reported.

Goss said East Fork sent two engines a ladder truck and four ambulances to the scene.

“It is fitting that daylight saving time took place during the incident,” Goss said. “We always remind the citizens and visitors of Douglas County of the importance of Smoke Detectors and remind you that with the time change, so should your detector batteries.”