Fatal collision closes Highway 50 at Tahoe

Rescuers are on the scene of a collision with at least one fatality on Highway 50 at Roundhill this morning.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported the collision has closed Highway 50 in both directions between Zephyr Cove and Elks Point.

The collision was first reported at 7:04 a.m.

Motorists traveling between Lake Tahoe and Carson City are encouraged to take Kingsbury Grade.

The NHP’s fatality investigation team in en route to the scene.

Douglas County deputies and Tahoe-Douglas firefighters are at the wreck.