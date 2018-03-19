Artist’s wife to be remembered Saturday

Behind every great artist is a great woman, and on Saturday the Douglas County Historical Society will be inducting Maria Meyer-Kassel into the list of Douglas County women in history.

While Hans Meyer-Kassel only lived in Genoa for seven years before his death in 1952, his wife Maria survived him another 32 years, contributing to the Genoa Candy Dance and keeping her husband's legacy alive.

March is National Women in History month and the Douglas County Historical Society is celebrating that month by honoring five women who have made a significant historical contribution to the quality of life in Douglas County.

An afternoon program for the "Women in History Remembering Project" will be held Saturday at the Carson Valley Museum and Cultural Center in Gardnerville.

The program starts at 2 p.m. and will be followed by light refreshments compliments of Harrah's and Harvey's Resort Casino. The event is open to the public at no admission charge.

Honorees for this year's project are:

Maria Meyer-Kassel — She served the community generously, giving time to several organizations, among them, making candy for Genoa's Candy Dance and hosting lunch for hospitalized veterans at her home.

Roberta McConnell — A local news reporter for 30 years, keeping this community aware of important happenings through her position at The Record-Courier, that are now history.

Worth Borda — Graduate of Douglas County High School and in her adult life was very active in community activities: Carson Valley Day parades, art instructor for local 4-H Club, instructor for Red Cross sponsored swim lessons, assisted families during l964 Genoa Peak plane crash, to mention only a few.

Agnes Janssen — Owner of Genoa's Pink House from 1939 to 1956, preserved many important pieces of Genoa history and hosted various club meeting in the Pink House. One of the first curators for the Nevada State Museum, she with her husband gathered and shared Nevada natural history.

Lois Wray — Known for her active participation in many community organizations and for her dedication to history with the preservation of the famous Pink House in Genoa.

The Historical Society is adding these women of history to the list of 133 Douglas County women already so honored. All histories are archived in the VanSickle Research Library at the Carson Valley Museum and Cultural Center.

The Nevada Museum of Art is hosting a retrospective of Hans Meyer-Kassel's work in Reno.