Family Support Council hosts Sept. 24 event

A healthy families event is 5-7 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

The Family Support Council is seeking input about what they do and how they can engage residents in communications.

The event is open to the first 50 people in recognition of the state’s coronavirus limitations.

A presentation on the council’s five-year vision plan, a description of what they do and a raffle are scheduled for the evening.

The Family Support Council has served Carson Valley for more than 38 years. It was first formed as the Douglas County Council to Prevent Family Abuse in February 1982. Originally organized as a domestic violence prevention program, the council has expanded its services substantially since then.

Five years later, in September 1987, the orprivate nonprofit adopted its current name.