Famed snowboarder takes own life on Christmas

Mono County authorities confirmed Friday that Jaeger Alan Bailey, 26, was an apparent victim of suicide.

Mono County Sheriff Ingrid Braun said emergency personnel responded to Bailey’s home in Mammoth Lakes for an unresponsive man.

Mono County Emergency Medical Services and Mammoth lakes Police determined Bailey was dead. The Mono County Sheriff’s Office took over the coroner’s investigation.

According to Braun, Bailey showed no signs of foul play and his next of kind has been notified.

“Jaeger was a renowned snowboarder who had competed in the X-Games and been featured in several snowboarding films,” Braun said.

She asked that anyone who is or knows someone in emotional distress contact the National Suicide Prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.