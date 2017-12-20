Fall leaves blustery trail in wake

Icy roads and windy weather accompanied the last storm of fall 2017.

Airport Road was closed for about 90 minutes on Wednesday morning for a downed power line.

Not far from where the power pole went down, Minden-Tahoe Airport reported a 53 mph wind gust at 6:15 a.m.

NV Energy spokeswoman Kristen Saibini said 171 power company customers were without power at some point early Wednesday morning.

She said 123 customers were affected by a weather-related outage from 2:56 a.m. to 5:11 a.m. Another 48 customers were without power from 1:47 a.m. to 3:54 a.m.

Douglas County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team members directed traffic until being relieved by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Recommended Stories For You

Snow started falling in Carson Valley around 7:30 a.m. lasting for about an hour in places.

The snow left icy roads in its wake, including a spot just west of Jacks Valley Elementary School where a sport utility vehicle was reported sitting upside down in a ditch around 9:30 a.m.

Tahoe-Douglas firefighters reported a layer of ice on Highway 50 from Spooner summit to Stateline and over Kingsbury Grade, where there were a few spin-outs.

On Wednesday afternoon, the California Department of Transportation issued a travel warning for high winds on Highway 395 from Topaz Lake to Pearsonville in southern Inyo County.

"Winds are continual at 24-26 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph," the warning said. "High profile vehicles are prohibited on U.S. 395 north of Pearsonville until further notice."

Winds picked up ahead of the storm around 7 p.m. Tuesday, with gusts running up to 52 mph around 10 p.m. at the airport and averaging 20-30 mph with 40 mph gusts through the night.

A wind gauge at the Fish Springs Volunteer Fire Department recorded a 58 mph wind gust at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, with gusts exceeding 50 mph on a few occasions through the night.

The storm was not a big snow producer with just an inch reported at Heavenly Ski Resort.

U.S. Natural Conservation Resource snow telemetry at Carson Pass reported 3 inches of snow from the storm, bringing its snow depth to 17 inches.

East Fork Fire District Deputy Chief Dave Fogerson said that a small fire located on Washoe Tribe land was the only other weather related incident in Carson Valley.

Thursday was the first day of winter, and was forecast to be sunny with a high near 33 degrees. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s were predicted through Christmas Day on Monday.