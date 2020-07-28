Failure to ensure masks results in gaming complaint against Minden’s COD Casino

Minden’s COD Casino is the subject of a Nevada Gaming Commission complaint for failing to ensure patrons and employees were wearing masks.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board released the complaint on Tuesday. It was filed on July 24

The complaint alleges that a gaming agent inspected the casino on July 15 and found a half-dozen patrons not wearing masks.

A second count claims that three employees were improperly wearing masks on July 20 on the casino floor and that the slot shift manager and the employee were interacting with each other while not wearing their masks correctly. At the same visit the agent said three patrons were not wearing face coverings while several others were improperly wearing them.

A fine and action against the casino’s license could result from the complaint.

The Gaming Control Board has opened 156 regulatory cases statewide based on noncompliance, according to information released on Tuesday.

The complaint against the COD Garage was one of three filed against licensees.

“The Board has continued to work around the clock with its partners at other state agencies and local jurisdictions to achieve its statewide mission of protecting the health and welfare of the general public at licensed gaming establishments by enforcing its Health and Safety Policies, as well as the Emergency Directives issued by the Office of the Governor,” said James Taylor, Chief of Enforcement.

The complaint is based on Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order allowing the resumption of gaming operations on June 4.