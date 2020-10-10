Failed rescue leaves children adrift on Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Douglas Fire District Marine 24

Tahoe Douglas Fire District

A woman drowned and a man suffered extreme hypothermia trying to rescue her from Lake Tahoe on Saturday.

According to Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District, the incident occurred before lunchtime.

The man jumped into Tahoe wearing a life vest.

With both adults off the boat, the six children were left adrift at Lake Tahoe.

Tahoe Fire boat Marine 24 rescued the man and tried to resuscitate the woman.

This is the third drowning on the eastern part of the Lake in the last two months.