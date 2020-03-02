Facemasks not recommended for healthy people as Nevada remains coronavirus free

Douglas County health officials say the use of facemasks by healthy people is not recommended as a deterrent against the COVID-19 outbreak.

At this time, the general use of facemasks is not recommended in our communities, according to Carson City Health and Human Services, which handles public health matters for Douglas and Lyon counties, in addition to Carson City.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends facemasks should only be used by people who show symptoms to help prevent the spread of disease to others. Health officials will update the public if this changes.

Health officials said they are continuing continuously monitoring the current outbreak of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new coronavirus first identified in China. To date, there are no confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in Nevada, and zero people under investigation in Carson City, Douglas, and Lyon counties.

The immediate risk of COVID-19 to the general public is currently low, according to Carson City Health and Human Services.

COVID-19 symptoms are very similar to the flu. It is “flu season” and the best way to minimize your risk of getting a respiratory illness, such as the flu, is to follow every day preventive actions such as:

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Stay home when you are sick.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw that tissue in the trash.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Remember to clean your cell phones.

· Wash your hands with soap and water often for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

· Use a tissue when opening doors or when using a shopping cart, gas pump, escalator or other common objects used by multiple people.

CCHHS is in constant communications with the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and local healthcare partners and is taking actions to be prepared for this emerging disease.

Stay informed; for updates and more information on COVID-19 visit gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.