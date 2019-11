The Carson Valley Leos Club, a youth arm of Lions Club ages 12-18 is wrapping up its Team Eye Ball, trick-or-treating for used eyeglasses project on Monday.

People may participate by dropping off used eyeglasses at Minden McDonald¹s in the Leo collection box in the lobby.

Your donation will be sorted and revitalized to benefit a people in need of eye care with the gift of sight. It will help the Leo Club achieve its fall service project goal.