Expect slick conditions on this morning’s commute

Snow sticks to a dirt road on Sunday morning. Carson Valley residents awoke on Monday to a similar sight.

Kurt Hildebrand

Slick conditions could pose problems for commuters this morning, as pretty much any highway north of 5,500 feet is subject to road conditions this morning.

Chains or four-wheel drive with snow tires are required on Kingsbury from Foothill to Highway 50 and Highway 50 from Stateline to Carson City.

Chains or snow tires are required on Highway 395 south of Gardnerville from Jake’s Hill to Bridgeport.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting a spin-out at Luther Pass at 4:45 a.m. today.

Snow telemetry reported 10 inches of snow fell at Horse Meadows on Sunday.

A rollover halfway up the Valley side of Kingsbury around 9:10 a.m. Sunday resulted in a minor injury to the driver and the escape of a great Dane. The dog eluded capture for more than an hour before being returned to its owner.

Just as that was wrapping up, rescuers responded to Alpine County for a report that a pickup had left the road and wound up in the river near Shingle Mill Bridge in Woodfords Canyon.

The driver stayed with the pickup until help arrived but was uninjured.

Highway 88 was closed while a tow truck fished the pickup out of the river.