Ex-felon in custody after trying to purchase firearm while on house arrest

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

On July 26, members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division received information that David Caylor, a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing a firearm, was attempting to purchase a firearm unlawfully within Douglas County.

Caylor, 53, is participating in a Nevada Department of Corrections house arrest program while serving a prison sentence for a subsequent instance of driving under the influence.

On Friday, Caylor met with an undercover investigator in order to purchase a .45 caliber semiautomatic handgun. Caylor purchased the firearm from the investigator, then he was immediately arrested for an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

Caylor was taken to the Minden Jail for booking. The Nevada Department of Parole and Probation Department of Corrections has placed a no bail hold on Caylor.

“I am very thankful for the hard work my Investigations Division put into this case to stop an ex-felon from purchasing a firearm,” Sheriff Dan Coverley said.

Caylor was scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Monday morning.