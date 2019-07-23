Update: Forward progress of Walker fire stopped

A Record-Courier reader took this photo of smoke from the Walker fire on Tuesday afternoon.

walkerfire

Update: Forward progress on the Pinenut fire burning in Mill Creek near the town of Walker has been stopped as of 5:20 p.m.

The fire near Mill Creek was first reported as the result of a lightning strike at around 4:15 p.m. According to the Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center it grew to 2 acres.

An East Fork fire official reported that it appeared firefighters had a handle on the blaze. East Fork sent a brush truck to the fire, which should be returning around 9 p.m.

Previous story A lightning strike above Walker has resulted in orders to evacuate streets in the western portion of the tiny Sierra town.

The strike was reported at 4:15 p.m. and ignited a fire that is being driven by wind toward Walker.

Evacuations have been ordered for homes on Pine Nut Road, Dry Canyon Road, Mill Creek Drive and Western Drive, according to the Mono County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters from Antelope Valley and East Fork are among those fighting the fire.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms developed over the Sierra this afternoon and drifted northeast, bypassing Carson Valley.