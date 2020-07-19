Estimated 300 people at Spooner Summit dance party dispersed by authorities on Saturday

Authorities broke up a music party on public land up above Spooner Summit on Saturday that had upwards 300 attendees.

The party was organized by a group called Emerald Bass out of South Lake Tahoe, who wound up being cited by federal authorities.

A Nevada State Park ranger was dispatched to the location for a large gathering of campers on Kings Canyon Road, where he met with a Douglas County deputy who was dispersing the crowd.

One of the DJs took responsibility for the event, but didn’t have ID. A background check revealed he had a warrant for failure to appear in Tahoe Township Justice Court.

On a Facebook post, Emerald Bass estimated the citation from the state will be $3,000. The group set up a gofundme.com page to raise money.

Called “renegades” the group hosted similar parties at a beach and at a location near Grass Valley.

“We just want to give people a spiritually healing space for love, happiness and growth,” organizers said in reply to one person who asked they not conduct more parties during the coronavirus outbreak. “No more events (are) planned and hopefuly we will be in a safer place soon.”

It is unclear whether the event above Spooner was already in the planning stage. The group does not announce where the parties will be but requires participants to direct message them.

“Our gatherings liberate a space and time to dane and coalesce by moonlight in the magic of the High Sierra,” they explained. “This is a space for us to interact with each other, with music and danger free of judgment an society.”

On Saturday night, a woman was arrested for trespassing at Harveys Casino after she became combative when asked to don a mask.

The 28-year-old Stockton woman reportedly fought with casino security around 10:50 p.m. when deputies arrived.

They saw she was restrained by several security officers who had her handcuffed.

Deputies took charge of her and had to carry her, spitting and kicking, across the casino floor into the detention area.

She was booked into Stateline jail on charges of resisting arrest and trespassing.

Over the weekend, Douglas exceeded 100 cases with seven new cases on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The county had 31 active cases and 73 recoveries, according to Carson City Health and Human Services.

Nearly a third of Douglas County’s cases are in the Minden-Johnson Lane area with 34. The Gardnerville Ranchos has 18, while Gardnerville has reported 14 cases.