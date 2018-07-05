Eropkin’s net 68 best in Carson Valley women’s event

Sue Eropkin emerged as the overall winner during a closely contested Carson Valley Women's Golf Club individual stroke play tournament on June 26.

Eropkin shot a net 68 to take first-place in a tournament that saw five shots separate the top six players at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

Kathy Belvel placed second with her 70, while Chris Favero and Mary Milligan tied for third-place at 71. Marian Pinkerton shot 72 to place fifth and Priscilla Karamer shot 73 to place sixth.

Carson Valley Men's Golf Club

Bill King bested Jack Sparman on a tie-breaker to win Flight A during Carson Valley Men's Golf Club tournament play on June 24.

King and Sparman both shot net scores of 31 during the individual blind nine format — nine holes randomly selected post play — at the Carson Valley Golf Course. Chris Willing finished third in the flight at 33.

Recommended Stories For You

A total of three shots separated the top three finishers in Flight B. David Morris shot 32 for first-place, ahead of Augie Martinez at 33 and David Miller at 34.

In Flight C, Brick Ludington took first-place with his 29. David Thorne placed second with his 31 and Larry Rutledge placed third at 35.

Closest-to-the-pin winners included Jack Zippwald on the first hole, Martinez on No. 17 and Mike Davis on No. 18.

Silver Oak Senior Men's Club

More than 60 players turned out to compete at the 2018 Silver Oak Senior Men's President Cup was held on June 19 and June 26 at Silver Oak Golf Course in Carson City.

Wes Camp earned low gross honors with his 4-under par score and Ron Tamori won the low net flight with his 17-under par score during the two-day eclectic scoring event.

Tim Bloom captured second-place in the low gross at 1-under while Alex Talmant placed third at even-par.

Bob Lewis and Tim Ricketts tied for second-place in the low net flight at 16-under.

Silver Oak's two-round club championship event will be played on Aug. 14 and 21. The Silver Oak Senior Men's group currently has 121 members and plays every Tuesday morning through October. Each week's tournament employs a shotgun start format beginning at 8 a.m. through September and 9 a.m. in October.

Empire Ranch Senior Men's Golf Club

Steve Hinckley shot a net 59 to win Flight A on June 27 during an Empire Ranch Senior Men's Golf Club individual stroke play tournament at Empire Ranch Golf Course in Carson City.

Richard Brown edged out Bill Hetherton on a tie-breaker for second-place, as both players shot 64. Gary Dalen shot 65 to place fourth.

Gene Gaston won Flight B with his 64. Jay Stewart prevailed on a tie-breaker for second-place over Gary Mick, as both shot 65. Jack Madeiros finished at 66 to place fourth.

In Flight C, Greg Bentley shot a 57 to capture first-place. Ralph Bothe took second-place at 61, while Marshall McCurdy took third-place on a tie-breaker over Mel Ness, as both shot 64.

Closest-to-the-pin winners included Bill Lange on the fifth hole of the Blue Course, Hetheron on Blue No. 8, McCurdy on Red No. 3 and John Tierney on Red No. 8.

Eagle Valley Women's Golf Club

Patti Cook, Annette Ramirez and Suzie Zimmerli each shot 46 to share first place in the Flight 1 low gross scoring on July 27 during the Eagle Valley Women's Golf Club center cut game at Eagle Valley Golf Course in Carson City.

Two players tied for first-place in the Flight 1 low net results, as Donna Alfonso and Gail Nelson finished together at 30.

Jean Barnett was the Flight 2 low gross winner with her 52. Sandy Small carded a 34 in the Flight 2 low net scoring.

Karen Beglin places at state amateur

Carson High's Karen Beglin finished 10th in the girls 15-18 division at the Nevada State Amateur in Las Vegas earlier this week.

Beglin had rounds of 80 and 79.

Tatyana Carlson of Winnemucca was 13th with a 36-hole total of 171, and Bishop Manogue's Amelia Gladys was 14th at 190 (92-88).

Jill Beglin didn't play because she was at a Rotary Leadership Conference.