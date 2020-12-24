Emergency services preparing for busy holidays

Undersheriff Ron Elges conducts server training on Tuesday.

Douglas County Photo

On Tuesday, servers and bartenders in Stateline received training as part of a concerted effort to keep impaired drivers off the roads over the holidays.

Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office took their first step in rolling out their campaign aimed to help our community stay safer by providing server intervention training to employees at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Lucky Beaver, Dotty’s, and Lake Tahoe AleWorX.

With two three-day weekends back to back, Douglas emergency services personnel at Lake Tahoe are preparing for a busy Christmas and New Year’s.

“The goal of the training was reaffirming businesses they have us for additional support, but also equip staff with intervention steps encouraging locals and visitors to utilize safe ride options and to plan ahead,” said Sheriff Dan Coverley. “We anticipate there will still be crowds this holiday season and we want to encourage everyone to have a good time but act responsibly.”

The holidays at Stateline typically sees thousands of visitors. But with SnowGlobe in South Lake cancelled and Californians under stay-at-home orders there won’t be any organized events to corral visitors.

An early Joining Forces effort over the weekend resulted in 97 traffic stops at Lake Tahoe with two DUI arrests split between Douglas County and the Nevada Highway Patrol. The sheriff’s office also made 75 traffic stops in East Fork Township.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District are partnering with local nonprofits and businesses to improve safety during the holidays.

“The holidays should be a celebration, not a tragic occasion from the death of a loved one because of a drunk-driving crash,” said Fire Marshal Eric Guevin. “Our emergency responders do an incredible job, but they can’t turn back time. That one second, the little amount, could lead to a fatal decision.”

The sheriff’s office is participating in the state’s Zero Fatalities campaign in an effort to reduce the number of drunk drivers on the road.

“The Sheriff’s Office has a zero-tolerance policy for driving intoxicated. We are commitment to keeping our roads free of drunk drivers so everyone can trust the roads are safe for them to get home,” said Coverley. “One life is too many when are talking about impaired driving fatalities.”

A half dozen people have lost their lives on Douglas County highways so far this year, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The most recent was Nov. 3 in Glenbrook at Lake Tahoe where the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Impairment was suspected in four of the six Douglas County fatalities during 2020.

“Douglas County remains committed to ensuring the safety of our residents and visitors while supporting our local economy,” said Commissioner Wes Rice. “I am pleased to see public safety, business and government working together to spread this preventative message.”