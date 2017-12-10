ELKS visit Reno Va Hospital

On Nov. 8, a group of 11 Elks from Tahoe/Douglas Elks Lodge visited the Reno VA Hospital. The Elks visited every hospitalized Veteran allowed thanking them for their service and presenting them with a flag and "Happy Veterans Day" cards prepared by CC Meneley Elementary school students. The Elks also donated books, magazines, toiletries and back-scratchers to the Veterans.

Shown in the photo, front row, left to right, are Jim Plamening, Ann Marie Neacy, Marjorie McGee, Earl Capehart, and Jerry Goehring. Second Row, left to right are: Jim Schramm, Mike O'Connell, Rich Jones, Doug Braman, Rich Retterer and Tom Zogorski, Veterans Chairman.