Elks Support CC Menely Students

The Elks National Foundation funded a Beacon Grant to Tahoe Douglas Elks Lodge to support the students at CC Menely Elementary school, the closest school to the lodge. Recently the Elks provided winter clothes and other items to 27 students of the school. The items provided included: Heavy winter coats, hats and gloves, "hooded" — Meneley Logo — sweatshirts, stuffed animals, puzzles, toothpaste, playing cards and special books. Each student received three special reading books (for home use) selected by the students reading instructors and homeroom teachers. In addition the Elks provided Christmas gifts for four students as part of the "Angel Tree" project at the school. The Tahoe Douglas Elks continues to be a "Beacon" in the community by having numerous programs helping students, veterans and seniors.