Election notes

Voting machine preview April 11

A preview of the county's new voting machines is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. April 11 at the historic Douglas County Courthouse in Minden.

The new machines were approved in 2017. The open house will also show the new poll books, election workers will use to check in voters.

"During this event, in addition to demonstrating the equipment, we will accept voter registration applications, mail in ballot requests, and be available to answer questions," Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Lewis said.

Town Hall debate May 16

A town hall debate featuring the commission and sheriff's race is scheduled for May 16 at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the debate beginning at 5:30 p.m.

East Fork Justice of the Peace Tom Perkins will serve as moderator.

The commission race for district 2 will be resolved in the June primary, while the district 4 race will determine which Republican goes to the general.

The top two vote-getters among the four sheriff's candidates will go to general, unless one wins more than 50 percent of the race. Sheriff is a nonpartisan race and will appear on all primary ballots.

Candidate questionnaires out

The Record-Courier has emailed questionnaires to candidates for its 2018 primary guide. The guide will be included in the newspaper in the week before early voting starts on May 26 for the June 12 primary election.

Any candidate who has not received the questionnaire or has questions, should contact Editor Kurt Hildebrand at khildebrand@recordcourier.com.

Rice receives endorsement

County commission candidate Wesley Rice received the endorsement of Mineral County Republican Party Chairwoman Cindy Nixon.

"Wes has led the Rural Caucus of Nevada's Republican Party for many years," she said in a letter to The R-C. "He has taken to heart not only the political nature of Nevada's rural areas, but also the part it plays in affecting Nevada's political climate as a whole. He has done an awesome job of securing our rural voice in the state's political forum."