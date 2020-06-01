Election heats up with 10 days to go

A court hearing on a lawsuit challenging the Park 2500 petition is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

On Thursday, Douglas County commissioners are expected to hear a request to review the Clerk’s designation that the petition is insufficient at their meeting.

The Park petition was organized by Jeanne Shizuru, wife of Commissioner Dave Nelson, who actively participated in gathering signatures. Also original petition signers are Republican challengers Mark Gardner and Walt Nowosad. Gardner’s campaign co-chairwoman Jan Muzzy’s husband, Lynn is also among the signers, as is Alpine View resident Ellie Waller.

All five are among the defendants in the lawsuit filed by Park Cattle Holdings attorney Mark Forsberg. They sought a 60-day continuance in the court case at the beginning of April. The Park 2500 committee filed a petition on May 11. On May 19, the Clerk’s Office found that one of the pages hadn’t been notarized during a spot check of 500 signatures, prompting its certification as insufficient.

Petitioners were notified and requested a hearing by the May 20 deadline. Commissioners may instruct the clerk to continue counting signatures.

All this is occurring as 11 days remain in the mail-in primary that will determine who holds a majority of the seats on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. Because Douglas has a closed primary, only Republican voters may participate in the commissioners race.

Residents may register to vote or change their party and obtain a replacement ballot by visiting the Douglas County Clerk’s Election Tent behind the County Courthouse, 1616 Eight St., right up to Election Day.

The election is entirely conducted through the mail or by dropping off ballots at the clerk’s tent. No voting machines are open for use during the Primary by order of the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office.

As of Friday morning, 10,528 of the 38,325 ballots that were mailed out at the beginning of the month have been accepted by the Clerk’s Office. There have been 3,780 ballots returned as undeliverable. A total of 457 ballots rejected because of an issue with the signature. The Clerk’s Office is contacting those voters to have them fix the ballots.

For information about the election, visit govotedouglas.com. Voters may check on the status of their ballot. Anyone who thinks they’re registered to vote, but hasn’t received a ballot can also check their registration status.