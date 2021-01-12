East Valley resident named to planning commission

East Valley resident Nicholas Maier was named to the Douglas County Planning Commission on Thursday.

A six-year Douglas County resident, Maier is a software business executive who is a former contractor who built solar homes and buildings.

“My strong background in technology and solar energy will help the planning commission to assess energy requirements for build codes, energy infrastructure and energy supply,” he said in his application. “My experience as a general contractor shows I understand building development.”

Douglas County commissioners made nearly two-dozen appointments to boards and commissioners on Thursday.

Maier will replace Planning Commissioner Dave Akola, who was elected to the Topaz Ranch Estates General Improvement District board.

Commissioners had to sort through nine applications to fill three seats on the Minden-Tahoe Airport Advisory Committee.

They named Susan Goda, Shawn Meehan and Russell Smith to the panel.

Coventry Cross Pastor and Western Nevada College instructor Elizabeth Tattersall was appointed to the Douglas County Library Board of Trustees.

Bruce Beamer, Ann Carroll and former Assessor Doug Sonnemann were named to the Senior Services and Public Transit Advisory Council.

Jacks Valley resident Brenda Robertson was named to the Parks and Recreation Commission.

Lake Tahoe resident Bob Cooke retained his seat on the Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife, while Gardnerville resident Michael Porter was named to the Carson Valley seat.

Outgoing County Commissioner Dave Nelson was named to a seat on the Carson Water Subconservancy Board.

Gardnerville resident Bayan Lewis was named to the at-large seat on the 911 Surcharge Advisory Committee.

Former Deputy District Attorney Peter Handy and Stateline resident Cynthia Mohiuddin were named to the Law Library Board.

Judy Brierly and Greg Brown will continue on the Genoa Historic District Committee, while Frank Godecke and David Hussman were appointed to the Water Conveyance Advisory Committee.

Genoan Alex Alexander was appointed to a two-year term on the Genoa Town Board.

On Wednesday, the Minden Town Board recommended the appointment of resident Bryan Davis to replace board member Matt Bernard.

Davis is a 1988 Douglas High School graduate and a former Douglas County planning commissioner.