East Valley drug raid results in four arrests

Three of the four people arrested during Friday morning's raid had felony records. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Four people were arrested in a Friday morning raid on an East Valley home that resulted in the seizure of nearly two ounces of methamphetamine and several tabs of LSD.

The home at 1819 Helman Drive has been the subject of a five-month investigation into the sale of methamphetamine where 2 ounces of the drug were purchased during undercover operations, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The raid took place around 6 a.m. Neighbors said there were several RVs parked around the property, and even finding a syringe near the property.

The investigation was a collaborative effort by the Sheriff’s Street Enforcement Team, the Tri-Net Task Force and the FBI.

The principal suspect in the case was Melissa White, 42, whose alleged drug dealing was the subject of the investigation.

She is facing six counts of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance, in addition to a paraphernalia charge. Her bail was set at $130,311.

Also arrested at the home was John Neese, 55, who faces trafficking and possession charges

Mark Gregg, 58, and Lori Wright, 59, are facing possession of drug and paraphernalia charges.

White has served three prison terms on drug charges since 2013.

Neese has a decade-long criminal record in Douglas County, with convictions for attempted burglary, grand larceny and possession of a controlled substance.

Gregg also has a felony record and has served time in prison.

The Helman residence is owned by a Texas woman, according to the Douglas County Assessor’s Office.