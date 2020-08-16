East Fork sends brush engine to 20,000-acre Loyalton

Haze from the 20,000-acre Loyalton Fire burning northwest of Reno tinted Sunday's sunrise in Carson Valley.

An East Fork brush truck joined a strike team sent to the 20,000-acre Loyalton Fire burning northwest of Reno.

Haze from the fire is expected in Carson Valley over the week and the plume from the fire was visible from Lake Tahoe.

The fire generated a tornado warning on Saturday afternoon after a pyrocumulus cloud, with mandatory evacuations in Chilcoot and west of Highway 395 from Hallelujah Junction to Cold Springs.

East Fork Deputy Chief Dave Fogerson said that the fire district is also sending a battalion chief to serve as strike team leader of a Tahoe strike team. There is also an East Fork captain assigned as a division supervisor to the 13,600 acre Poodle fire burning west of the Black Rock Desert.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today for thunderstorms and strong outflow winds.

“Fast-moving thunderstorms producing lightning and limited rainfall are possible, mainly between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. today,” according to the warning.

While high temperatures aren’t expected to quite reach the century mark this week, a heat advisor has been issued through 11 p.m. Tuesday.

“The combined heat and mild overnight lows will bring heat impacts to sensitive populations, those exposed to the afternoon sun for long periods of time and to those who do not have adequate home cooling,”

Forecasters urge residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms and out of the sun, and to check on relatives and neighbors.