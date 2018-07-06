East Fork Justice candidates debate at Sierra Nevada Republican Women

Next week's Sierra Nevada Republican Women luncheon will feature a debate between East Fork Justice of the Peace candidates Cassandra Jones and Erik Levin.

Both attorneys will appear on the November ballot.

The Sierra Nevada club meets 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Carson Valley Inn, with a buffet. The debate starts at noon.

RSVP today to Treasurer Bev Turner at sierranvrepwomen@gmail.com or 408-209-6643. Cost is $25.