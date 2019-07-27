East Fork Gallery celebrates 40 years on Sunday

The opening of the East Fork Gallery, Carson Valley first art co-op, was news in 1979.

The gallery is celebrating 40 years at its annual anniversary reception on Sunday.

The reception is between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and will feature refreshments, a door prize, and a silent art auction, with original artwork created by the East Fork artists.

“A group of Carson Valley artists had been kicking around the aide of forming an art co-op since the first of the year,” Margaret Martin wrote in the July 19, 1979 edition of The R-C. “So much optimistic enthusiasm was generated that a board of diretors and officers were chosen.”

The gallery’s original home was where the Historian Inn now stands in what was the Western Auto Supply Store on Main Street in Gardnerville. The building was originally the Harris store, which was moved from Genoa in 1895. Lore said the building had to be cut in half to get across the river.

The original members were Luetta Bergevin, Marjory Cassina, Leone Cloepfil, Virginia Harsh, Nancy Jackson, Elizabeth Johnson, Lois Jones, Lyn Kelly, Geraldine and James Lawrence, Walter Long, Margaret Martin and Elfriede Short.

The gallery shared the building with Coventry Cross Thrift Store before it burned down on Jan. 3, 1995.

The gallery found its present home when The Record-Courier Center was completed in July 1996 on the site of the former Miller’s Market.

The gallery is located at 1503 Highway 395, Suite K, in The Record-Courier Center. Call 782-7629.