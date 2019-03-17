East Fork burn line down, today OK for burning

The phone number residents call to find out if it's OK to burn went down on Sunday due to a technical issue.

East Fork Deputy Chief Dave Fogerson said that St. Patrick's Day is a burn day.

Sunday was the second day of open burning in Carson Valley, which opened on Saturday.

Spring backyard burning runs through May 12 in the East Fork Fire Protection District.

Regulations require burners to call the district's burn line at 783-6497 to ensure the weather is OK for burning.

The district will post a notice at eastfork.org when the phone number is working. In the meantime, those who want to burn should visit the website and check the weather before igniting a burn.