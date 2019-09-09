East Fork brush truck, battalion chief joins response to Spanish Springs fire

Smoke obscures a fire burning near Spanish Springs on Monday.

spanishspringsfire

An East Fork Fire Protection District brush engine and battalion chief were dispatched as part of an immediate need strike team to the Hungry Fire burning within Washoe County. The fire is located in the Spanish Springs area.

Deputy Chief Dave Fogerson said the battalion chief is the strike team leader with East Fork, Carson City, Tahoe Douglas, Storey County en route to the fire, which has consumed 180 acres so far.

Spanish Springs residents living from Campo Rico to Winnemucca Ranch Road are being advised to evacuate in the face of the fire.